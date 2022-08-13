New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,120 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 1,132.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 385,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Maximus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,074,000 after purchasing an additional 193,816 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Maximus by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 524,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,152 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Maximus by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,193,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.64. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $88.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,211.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

