New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,928,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after acquiring an additional 92,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,614,000 after acquiring an additional 90,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 245,383 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,588 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $698,035.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,017.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $698,035.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 311,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,017.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of AM opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.60. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.