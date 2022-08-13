New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $64.71 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -115.55 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

