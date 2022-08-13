New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,516 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,295.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 168,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

