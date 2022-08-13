New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $2,099,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOH. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

