New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after buying an additional 3,210,120 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,538,000 after buying an additional 1,695,797 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after buying an additional 1,227,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,034,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after buying an additional 1,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,147,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

