New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after acquiring an additional 366,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 229,865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 224,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $17,812,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $76.39 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

