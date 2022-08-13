New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kirby were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,223,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after buying an additional 74,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kirby by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after buying an additional 167,356 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kirby by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after buying an additional 853,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after buying an additional 92,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,675,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE KEX opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.