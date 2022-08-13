New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after buying an additional 33,899 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after buying an additional 22,752 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 387,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 9.4 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

STAA opened at $111.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

