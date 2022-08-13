New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $7,889,710. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APLS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

