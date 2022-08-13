New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2,117.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.51. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.05 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

