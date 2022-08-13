New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,160 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 25.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

