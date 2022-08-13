New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $180.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

