New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Certara were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Certara by 13.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Certara by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 138.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Certara Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

