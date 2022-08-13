NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.25. 884,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,777,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.62.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.68.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

