Next Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000. Apple makes up about 3.9% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $372,754,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 809,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $141,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

