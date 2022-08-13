NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.10

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 2781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

