NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Stock Price Down 5%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 282,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,153,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NextPlay Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

NextPlay Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies ( NASDAQ:NXTP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 498.98%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextPlay Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 418,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

