Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.11

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.11 and traded as high as $18.80. Nidec shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 116,160 shares.

Nidec Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

