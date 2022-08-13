Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $16.66

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $17.62. Noah shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 1,185 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Noah by 25.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.