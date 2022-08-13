Northern Lights Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NLITU – Get Rating) shares rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Northern Lights Acquisition Trading Up 9.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

About Northern Lights Acquisition



Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

