NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NorthView Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NVACW opened at $0.08 on Friday. NorthView Acquisition has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.

Get NorthView Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVACW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

About NorthView Acquisition

NorthView Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the healthcare sector. The company was incorporated 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthView Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthView Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.