Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Nova alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the second quarter worth $30,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nova in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Nova during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nova during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.32. Nova has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nova

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.