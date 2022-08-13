Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.99. 152,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 178,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
