Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Cowen

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Oak Street Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.18.

NYSE OSH opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 3.05.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,792,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares in the company, valued at $33,346,789.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 100,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $3,070,219.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,370,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,523 shares of company stock worth $30,526,325 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

