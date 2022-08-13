Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,917 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,274.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,856 shares of company stock worth $50,391 over the last three months. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,162,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.