OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $8.87. OLO shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 108,203 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,655 shares of company stock valued at $314,926.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in OLO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OLO by 35.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in OLO by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,616,000 after acquiring an additional 71,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. OLO’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

