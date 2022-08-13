Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) VP Sells $1,268,460.00 in Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.18. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

