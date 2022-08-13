OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) PT Lowered to $3.00

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 218.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.88. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,427,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,650,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

