One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $291.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.58. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

