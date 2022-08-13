OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.