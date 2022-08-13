Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

AME opened at $129.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

