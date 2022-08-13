Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.91) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

CYTK stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.14. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $3,038,445. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

