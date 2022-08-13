Oppenheimer Weighs in on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.66. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $56.80.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

