OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.
OppFi Price Performance
NYSE OPFI opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.21. OppFi has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
