Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORGO. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,650,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 380,389 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,348,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,072,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 80,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $475,784.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,592.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,072,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,745 shares of company stock worth $3,989,066 in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $609.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

