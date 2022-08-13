Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen to $84.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of ORA opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.63. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $804,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after buying an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after buying an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,740,000 after buying an additional 136,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,961 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

