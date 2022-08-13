Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $78.00 at Cowen

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OVV. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.05.

NYSE OVV opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

