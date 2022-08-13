Oxbridge Re (OXBR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $3.04 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

OXBR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

