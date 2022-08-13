Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Up 0.8%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.03. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the first quarter worth about $288,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 1,161.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 878,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 344,849 shares during the last quarter.

