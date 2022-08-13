Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

