Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives C$42.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.60.
PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.9 %
TSE PAAS opened at C$23.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$22.52 and a 52 week high of C$38.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87.
Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
