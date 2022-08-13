Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives C$42.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.60.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.9 %

TSE PAAS opened at C$23.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$22.52 and a 52 week high of C$38.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

About Pan American Silver

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.