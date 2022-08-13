Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $21.08

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $19.64. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 126,927 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $439.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -154.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

