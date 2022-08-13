PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $51.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

PAR Technology stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

