Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $25.85.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Insider Activity at Parke Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $81,752.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,239 shares of company stock worth $445,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 286,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 144,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.