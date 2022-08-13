Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

PH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.04.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

