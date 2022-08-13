Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,702 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,890 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $291.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.58.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

