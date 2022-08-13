Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) PT Raised to $10.00

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.71.

Paya Stock Performance

Shares of Paya stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.08 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. Paya has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $11.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paya will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,801,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after buying an additional 1,709,303 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after buying an additional 2,596,893 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Paya by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,604,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 36,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paya by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 277,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paya by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,720,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 56,877 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

