Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $339.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays to $339.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.73.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $393.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.46. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

