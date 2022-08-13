Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $270.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $270.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.63.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $264.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.88. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

